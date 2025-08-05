Lil Baby Ditches "Dominique" And Announces "The Leak$" Project Instead With Stacked Feature List

BY Zachary Horvath
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby had been teasing "Dominique" ever since the release of "WHAM" in January. That seems to be on the back burner now.

Lil Baby has been having another big year. The Atlanta rapper, singer, and songwriter had the first number one hip-hop album of 2025 with WHAM back in January. It sold a respectable 144,000 units and he's currently taking a break from touring the project with BigXthaPlug, Pluto, and Loe Shimmy.

Highlights from his fourth consecutive chart-topping LP included "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," which was arguably the biggest standout. That track housed the first Young Thug verse since his release last October. There was also a collab with Travis Scott on "Stuff," a verse from 21 Savage on "Outfit," as other appearances from Rylo Rodriguez and Rod Wave.

But after dropping WHAM and watching it go climb the Hot 200, he decided to announce Dominique. This album was supposed to feature some more personal and introspective cuts. "Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience."

He added, "I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs." Lil Baby then teased a February release date on social media writing, "See yall Again in a couple weeks "Dominique" The Album 2-?-25."

When Is Lil Baby Dropping His Album?

Unfortunately, it got delayed for two months amid murder accusations from police back in his hometown. They were claiming that his music video shoot led to a fatal shooting of two teens in Atlanta. However, it remains unclear if those two things coincided.

Either way, that idea seems to be going into storage for now because Lil Baby has announced a totally different title. As caught by Kurrco, the "Freestyle" MC teased a tracklist on a whiteboard with "The Leak$" written above the song titles.

Reported features are arguably more stacked than WHAM's, too. Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lucki, Veeze, and Skooly are only a few. We also have a release date as well. Baby posted an IG carousel about an hour ago at the time of writing with the caption, "8.15.25."

Fans are hype and we hope The Leak$ actually sees a release next Friday. If it does come out it will also follow up on his recent guest appearances on Metro Boomin's A FUTURISTIC SUMMA and alternative singer Jessie Murph's Sex Hysteria.

