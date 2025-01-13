Lil Baby Teases "Dominique" Release Date As "WHAM" Dominates The Charts

Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Baby performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Coachella Friday Week Two 40 © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby is feeling confident after outpacing the initial projections for "WHAM."

Despite the inconsistent reviews from fans and critics on Lil Baby's new album WHAM, it still put up big numbers. The official first week sales revealed that the Georgia hitmaker sold 144,000 equivalent units. Impressively, he outpaced previous projections of 115-125,000 and 130,000. Moreover, he was able to beat out Bad Bunny for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 200, with the Puerto Rico native moving 118,000. With this being official, Lil Baby now has four consecutive albums to go number one. On top of this, WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is leading the way on the R&B and Hip-Hop Album and Rap Album lists.

With all of these accolades, it's clear that his most loyal fans are here for the 2025 version of their guy. He's clearly taking notice of that and he's wasting no time on capitalizing on it. After learning the performance of his latest effort, Lil Baby took to Instagram to tease his next endeavor. If you haven't heard, the Quality Control artist has been talking about dropping two LPs this year.

Lil Baby Is Giving His Die-Hard Fans What They Want

The title of this prospect is Dominique, which is his legal first name. Given that, he's said previously that this was going to be a more personal album. "Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience." However, it wasn't always his mission to drop two. He was telling people that WHAM was going to be a double album.

But he decided to change his mind, even though he claimed he included Dominique songs on this tape because "I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs." He tossed around the idea of dropping the "vulnerable" follow-up in February, but now he's confirming that we are less than a month away from it. "See yall Again in a couple weeks “Dominique “ The Album 2-?-25" he wrote on social media. Fans are currently expressing lots of excitement online despite this short turnaround and it will be interesting to see what sort of rollout we will get if any.

[Via]

...