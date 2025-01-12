DJ Akademiks Explains What's Missing From Lil Baby's New Album, "Wham"

DJ Akademiks says Lil Baby's "Wham" is "garbage."

DJ Akademiks went off on Lil Baby and his new album, Wham, during his latest livestream, labeling the project a bad release. Baby dropped the project as his fourth studio album on January 3, 2025. It features collaborations with Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Rod Wave, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage, but has been receiving mixed reviews from fans.

Ak began by describing the project as "garbage," explaining that it, "didn't sound good, didn't look good." He continued: "This Lil Baby album didn't sound sonically well. It didn't sound like he's back. It sounded like a man without a country, a man trying to make things happen. And, I'll go into a qualitative review if you guys want me to, but it wasn't a good album." He added that the bar is high for Baby because he's previously received comparisons to Lil Wayne.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Jokes That Lil Baby Has Lost All His Talent

Lil Baby Attends Celtics-Mavericks Game

Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Akademiks continued to suggest that the project is propped up by features and argued that it lacks "originality," "a cohesive message," and "soul." He added that Baby needs to find himself to figure out what people want out of his music and noted that "Dum, Dumb And Dumber" is a stand-out from the tracklist, but it's because of the appearances of Future and Young Thug.

DJ Akademiks Discusses Lil Baby's New Album