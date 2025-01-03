Lil Baby Drops His Best Album To Date With Hard-Hitting "WHAM"

It was worth the wait.

Lil Baby has been hyping up the release of WHAM for quite some time. It's the sort of instantly catchy title that screams definitive album. Lil Baby has flat out stated that WHAM is his best album to date on his Safe Place Podcast appearance. Well, the album is finally here, and Baby made good on his word. WHAM is the most consistent and compelling batch of songs the rapper has released, and a lot of it comes down to his improved song craft. The opener, "Listen Up," is the sort of epic and emotional opener one would expect from a Drake, right down to the 40-esque production.

Don't worry, though, Lil Baby gives fans the bangers they've been wanting. "Dum, Dumb and Dumber" is a stellar posse cut featuring Future and a newly-freed Young Thug. Baby and GloRilla prove to have great chemistry on the propulsive duet "Redbone," while Rod Wave adds soulful grit to the ballad "By Myself." Lil Baby is pushing himself artistically here, without sacrificing his baseline appeal as an artist. It's a fine line, but he manages to pull it off. Solo cuts like "Stiff Gang" and "Say Twin" are equal parts compelling and menacing, catering to day one Baby fans. WHAM has something for everybody, and it solidifies Lil Baby as one of the biggest (non-crossover) stars in the genre.

Lil Baby Has Chemistry With All His Collaborators

WHAM tracklist:

  1. Listen Up
  2. Dum, Dumb and Dumber (featuring Future & Young Thug)
  3. F U 2x
  4. I Promise
  5. Redbone (featuring GloRilla)
  6. By Myself (featuring Rod Wave & Rylo Rodriguez)
  7. Due 4A Win
  8. Stiff Gang
  9. So Sorry
  10. Stuff (featuring Travis Scott)
  11. Say Twin
  12. Free Promo
  13. Outfit (featuring 21 Savage)
  14. Drugs Talkin'
  15. Streets Colder

