Lil Baby, Future And Young Thug Are "Dum, Dumb And Dumber" On New Single

These three did not disappoint.

Lil Baby built up lots of anticipation for his new album, WHAM. Fans were eager to see whether it would live up to the hype. That said, "Dum, Dumb and Dumber" was the most anticipated song. Lil Baby getting back together with Future and a finally-freed Young Thug was an event. Fortunately, the song lived up to the anticipation. "Dum, Dumb and Dumber" is a skeletal and catchy banger with standout verses from all three superstars. Lil Baby does his thing on the opening verse, but truth be told, he gets overshadowed by his guests.

Young Thug sounds absolutely invigorated on his first new verse since being released from jail. He makes reference to being locked up, but quickly launches into a smooth verse. Thugger has not lost a step despite his legal problems, and his hunger to spit is undeniable. Future anchors the back end of the song and keeps the energy high. Pluto has been on an absolute roll over the last year, and he keeps his momentum going with a frenetic verse that's so catchy it sounds like a chorus at times. Lil Baby does his thing all over WHAM, but Thugger and Future are the standouts on this cut. One of the first great songs of 2025.

Lil Baby Kickstarts Young Thug's Post-Jail Comeback

Quotable Lyrics:

Trappin' in the studio, I'm glad

Break a bale, the junkie get the trash (Hee)

I was taught to pay a b*tch to leave (Yeah)

I go Birk', Chanel for the fleece (Birks)