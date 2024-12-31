Lil Baby’s “Wham” Trailer Leaves Fans Extremely Skeptical

Baby is under immense pressure.

He did so with a short album trailer which includes motivational narration by him, shots of West End Atlanta, and a song snippet. Something like this would usually work in building anticipation. But for Baby, the opposite is mostly true. A lot of folks are voicing their skepticism and letting the rapper know that he better deliver.

"I don't what I'm hearing thus far, I don't know what I'm hearing. It's like they shook the talent out of him," Ak said on a recent livestream. Fans hit back at the pundit suggesting he was ever that good to begin with. So, the temperature is definitely hot, and Lil Baby unfortunately didn't cool things down recently. With WHAM (Who Hard As Me) arriving on January 3, the "Freestyle" MC decided to try and hype up the tape.

It's no secret that Lil Baby is one of the rapper's facing the most pressure from fans right now. After having a pretty incredible stretch from about 2018 to 2021, the hype has been steadily dwindling ever since. His last project, It's Only Me, was maybe his most divisive one yet. Additionally, the run of singles and features he's been as of late hasn't been the same in many fans' eyes. Moreover, DJ Akademiks has even been unimpressed with his output as of late. "I feel like one of The Monstars hopped out of one of them New Jersey drones and f***ing grabbed Lil Baby and shook the talent out of him."

