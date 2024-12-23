DJ Akademiks Jokes That Lil Baby Has Lost All His Talent

DJ Akademiks doesn't like what he's hearing from Lil Baby.

DJ Akademiks isn't feeling good about Lil Baby's upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me). While streaming over the weekend, Ak reacted to a clip of the Atlanta rapper previewing new music and joked that he's been zapped of his talent. "I feel like one of The Monstars hopped out of one of them New Jersey drones and f*cking grabbed Lil Baby and shook the talent out of him," Ak said. "I don't what I'm hearing thus far, I don't know what I'm hearing. It's like they shook the talent out of him."

As Ak's clip circulated on social media, fans on X (formerly Twitter) joined in agreement. "The n***a wasn’t all that good from the jump yall prop up anything. That 'freestyle' yall hyped from 2018 is ass dawg. Go back and listen," one user wrote. Another added: "It's that you're waking up to what this bullsh*t has always been."

Lil Baby Performs During Rolling Loud

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Lil Baby performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The comments come after Baby addressed the criticism he's received from some fans about falling off. "I don't even care really. I be seeing sh*t like that," Baby said while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God for a new interview. As for his evolution as an artist, he said: "It's like a give and take to the point where, I kinda understand it. And what I mean by that is like I never did take them with me to transition. So through a transition, I only expect certain fans to catch up to it. Sometimes you gotta like dumb it down."

DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Lil Baby