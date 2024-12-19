Lil Baby Addresses Fans Saying He Fell Off With A Measured Explanation

Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Baby performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Baby says his music is evolving.

Lil Baby says he's not fazed by fans on the internet who have been suggesting that his career has fallen off. Speaking about the topic with Charlamagne Tha God for a new interview, Baby explained that it's been difficult for his fans to keep up with his dramatic evolution as an artist over the years.

"I don't even care really. I be seeing sh*t like that," Baby said. As for his evolution as an artist, he said: "It's like a give and take to the point where, I kinda understand it. And what I mean by that is like I never did take them with me to transition. So through a transition, I only expect certain fans to catch up to it. Sometimes you gotta like dumb it down." He added that he's still learning how to walk his fans through the transitions of his career so the leaps are not so drastic.

Lil Baby Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends" Tour

Lil Baby (Dominique Armani Jones) performs during his "Lil Baby and Friends" tour at the FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. © Ariel Cobbert/ Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The conversation with Charlamagne comes as Baby continues to prepare for his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me). It's slated for release on January 3, 2025, and is expected to feature collaborations with Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, and more. It'll be his first solo album since 2022's It's Only Me.

Lil Baby Addresses Accusations Of Falling Off

Lil Baby isn't the only artist Chalarmagne has asked about having fallen off in recent days. When Cordae came on The Breakfast Club, earlier this week, Chalarmagne asked him about the low album sales of his latest project, The Crossroads. Cordae argued: "Why spend all this time focusing on one week? We gonna spend all this time focusing on one week when there is 52 weeks out of the year. You wanna just give up on an album because it didn't have a super strong first-week?" Check out Lil Baby's full thoughts on the state of his career below.

