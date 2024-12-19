Lil Woody Has One Question For Young Thug

Wireless Festival 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: (Editorial Use Only) Young Thug performs during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Lil Woody revealed how he'd handle running into Young Thug.

Lil Woody says he'd have one question for Young Thug if he were to walk into the room during his recent interview with VladTV. The topic arose while Woody was discussing some of the life lessons he's learned on the realities of gang life. At one point, Vlad poses the question as to what he'd say if Thug walked in at that very moment.

"I would ask him, 'Did he build a relationship with God?' When I heard him speak, I was like, Yeah.' But, who knows? That's his first time sitting in jail that long," Woody said. When asked about whether Thug will violate the terms of his probation, Woody added: "He has a lot going for himself. But now, you've got the fans out here. You gotta please them to be able to sell."

Young Thug Performs During Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

Elsewhere in the interview, Woody discussed his reaction to Thug's plea deal. "I thanked God. I thanked God so much that day. Sh*t, I've been at peace ever since," Woody said, adding that it was one of the best days of his life. "You gotta understand, after they let me off that stand, man, I had to block everything... I don't care what people say or how they feel, but my conscious, I have one now. My conscious eats at me. When I heard what the D.A. was offering, 45 years do 25, I was like, 'Wow.' And then the plea that he took, it had me sweating like, 'What in the world type of plea was that?'" He concluded: "I didn't wanna see nothing bad happened to him." He went on to describe Thug as a "pretty great guy."

Lil Woody Speaks On Young Thug

Thug accepted his plea deal in the case back in October, immediately getting out of jail with time served. However, he will be spending the next 15 years on probation. Check out Lil Woody's full comments on VladTV below.

