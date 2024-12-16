Lil Woody Reveals His Initial Response To Young Thug's Plea Deal

Lil Woody says he's "been at peace ever since."

Lil Woody spoke about how relieved he was to see Young Thug take a plea deal and avoid further prison time during a new interview with VladTV. Thug was able to get out of jail during the YSL RICO trial after taking that plea back in October. While he won't serve further time behind bars, he'll remain on probation for the next 15 years.

"I thanked God. I thanked God so much that day. Sh*t, I've been at peace ever since," Woody remarked. From there, he admitted it was one of the best days of his life. "You gotta understand, after they let me off that stand, man, I had to block everything... I don't care what people say or how they feel, but my conscious, I have one now. My conscious eats at me. When I heard what the D.A. was offering, 45 years do 25, I was like, 'Wow.' And then the plea that he took, it had me sweating like, 'What in the world type of plea was that?'" He concluded: "I didn't wanna see nothing bad happened to him," before describing Young Thug as a "pretty great guy."

Young Thug Attends His "Punk" Album Release Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the conversation, Woody discussed his controversial secret meeting with Judge Ural Glanville and the prosecution, which eventually led to Young Thug's attorney being found in contempt and Glanville's recusal. "I don't have a clue," Woody admitted when asked about what went down. "I was lost man, I had never been to this side of the courthouse, I didn't know where I was going. N***a I was scared. I thought I could lose my life. I thought they would do some C.I.A. type sh*t to me." As for whether he was even aware the meeting was illegal, Woody added: "I didn't have a clue what was going on. When I pleaded the fifth, I thought I was just gonna go to the jail and stay at the jail."

Lil Woody Recalls Young Thug Getting Out Of Jail