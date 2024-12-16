Lil Woody Explains Admitting To Lies About Young Thug As A Hostile Witness In The YSL RICO Trial

Lil Woody says he was trying to protect himself.

Lil Woody has reflected on his role in the YSL RICO trial, speaking about the case with VladTV for an interview published over the weekend. The conversation began with Vlad bringing up the recusals of Judge Ural Glanville and Judge Sakura Ingram, noting that he feels the verdict may be different if either of them stayed on. Woody declined to comment on that aspect of the trial. "If the first judge stayed on that case-- I'ma shut up," he remarked.

From there, the two discussed Woody becoming a hostile witness during the trial, with Vlad mentioning that he snitched on fake people. Woody replied: "When you use the word snitch, a snitch would be like, 'Hey, Vlad flew me to New York to commit this act. And this is what actually took place,' with all the details and the facts. But, when you sitting right here protecting yourself from whatever things they're trying to put on you-- if you go look at my past, every time I went to jail, I went to jail for them throwing charges on me. So, when they question me, I know they're trying to get me. So what am I gonna do? I'm gonna protect me. I'm not expecting these people to actually take my word because even when they asked my name, I ain't commit no crime, I'm driving a car, 'What's your name?' I give 'em somebody else's name. Y'all know I'm a liar."

Young Thug Performs During Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woody appeared on the stand as a witness during several hearings in the YSL RICO trial. At one point, he made headlines for admitting to having lied about Young Thug to authorities in the past. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said at the time. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

Lil Woody Reflects On YSL RICO Trial