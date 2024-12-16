Lil Woody Asks DJ Vlad If He's The Police And Recalls Demanding $50K For An Interview

Woody's known for his provocative nature.

VladTV recently hosted Lil Woody for an interview, who had a pretty funny moment with DJ Vlad while they were talking about the Young Thug and YSL RICO trial. For those unaware, Woody testified in court against Thug and company, although he then moved against the State in what was a pretty confusing and controversial series of events. During this conversation with Vlad, he even asked him if he's with the police since he apparently knew that he was released from prison before everyone else. Vlad denied everything, and Woody gave the media personality his props while inquiring on his process.

In fact, DJ Vlad and Lil Woody even talked about how the former allegedly wanted $50K for an interview, but they couldn't work it out. Also, Vlad didn't want to interview Woody while he was still involved with the YSL RICO trial, as his media appearances showed up in court. Elsewhere, the YSL affiliate also reflected on how he lied about Young Thug as a hostile witness and what that whole controversy taught him. It was a tough choice, but one that he's happy to unpack.

Lil Woody Asks DJ Vlad If He Works With The Police

"If the first judge stayed on that case – I'ma shut up," Lil Woody told DJ Vlad. "When you sitting right here protecting yourself from whatever things they're trying to put on you – if you go look at my past, every time I went to jail, I went to jail for them throwing charges on me. So, when they question me, I know they're trying to get me. So what am I gonna do? I'm gonna protect me. I'm not expecting these people to actually take my word because even when they asked my name, I ain't commit no crime, I'm driving a car, 'What's your name?' I give 'em somebody else's name. Y'all know I'm a liar."