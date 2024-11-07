DJ Vlad Alleges He Almost Interviewed Kamala Harris & Tim Walz While Criticizing Her Press Run

Vlad claims he was in touch with the Democratic presidential candidate's media team for months.

While DJ Vlad is mostly known for his hip-hop-centric interviews and media presence on his VladTV and personal platforms, he recently alleged that he tried to dip his toes into big political fare. Late Wednesday night (November 6), he took to Twitter to claim that he was in contact with Kamala Harris' media team over the past several months to attempt to set up an interview with her or with Tim Walz. Harris – the Democratic candidate for president of the United States this year – and Walz – her running mate for vice president – lost in the 2024 election to Donald Trump. But that wasn't all that Vlad had to say about the Harris campaign, particularly her press run.

"For the record, I was in contact with Kamala's media team for months trying to set up an interview with her or Walz, and they ultimately passed on both of them," DJ Vlad alleged. "I think my interview with her would have been her biggest interview if I had free reign to do the interview I wanted to do. Kamala's team really dropped the ball when it came to the interviews they scheduled for her during the campaign. Her biggest bad decision was turning down Joe Rogan – who just gave Trump one of the biggest interviews of all time on YouTube. If they had been as forward-thinking as Trump and made their rounds on all the important podcasts, I think she would have flipped some of the key states she barely lost in and possibly won the election."

DJ Vlad Has Words For Kamala Harris' Media Team

This comes as other political, social, and celebrity forces continue to react to the 2024 U.S. presidential election's outcome. For example, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle recently issued a statement congratulating Donald Trump on his victory and expressing their pride in Kamala Harris' campaign.