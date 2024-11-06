Meek Mill Claims Voters Were "Brainwashed" During U.S. Election

He had enough of the discourse.

Reactions following the U.S. election were varied. Some celebrated victory, others lamented defeat. Meek Mill, however, did neither. The rapper decided to hop on Twitter instead, and voice happiness over the fact that the election is over. Meek Mill had been vocal throughout the entire election season. He even dropped a song on November 3 called "WHO YOU VOTING FOR?." Evidently, the "who" was not of importance to him. He's just happy that the U.S. public is no longer, in his estimation "brainwashed."

Meek Mill was downright giddy on November 5. "I'm glad the election over," he tweeted. "The brainwash was turned up on max!." He also reposted a tweet in which a photo of Kamala Harris was juxtaposed with a photo of a Simpsons episode in which a female president was depicted. The tweet claimed that this is the first time the show failed to predict a political event accurately, and it appears as though the rapper agreed. A few hours after Meek Mill criticized voters for their "brainwash" antics, he tweeted a reference to the 1999 film The Matrix. "They about to break the matrix lol," he wrote, without specifying who "they" are supposed to be.

Meek Mill Previously Endorsed Kamala Harris In Song

Meek Mill's political allegiance has been difficult to track. The rapper has said positive things about both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris over the course of the last year. He praised Donald Trump for somehow being able to win the election after two assassination attempts and several criminal charges. "Who is this guy trump fr," he tweeted. "I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts!" Meek Mill also stated he would be interested in discussing policy with Kamala Harris, given her past as a prosecutor. "I would ask her three questions about black and brown men going to prison," he asserted.