G Herbo Enlists Chris Brown, Meek Mill, & Lil Durk For "Big Swerv 2.0"

G Herbo has built a reputation for himself over the last 10 years as one of the main voices of the Chicago drill subgenre. That longevity has certainly paid dividends and bolsters that claim even more. His consistency is also another reason why he deserves that title, as he has had a new project at the ready practically every year. 2024 has been no exception, as he dropped of Big Swerv, a 14-song effort in early September.
The goal was a little bit different for Herbo this time around, focusing more on the pleasures in life rather than its cons. "I want to talk about having fun, I want to talk about traveling the world, and living life, and fashion, and stuff that everybody loves, that everybody can relate to," he told HipHopDX prior to its release. He succeeded in that regard, and it seems that G Herbo has really been loving this release because he's adding to it by bringing out Big Swerv 2.0. This deluxe tacks on seven more records, three of which are collaborations. He shows off his more sensitive side with Chris Brown on "Play Your Part." Then, with the Meek Mill and Lil Durk team-ups, Herbo gets into his introspective and motivational bag that he's known for. Check out the new additions for yourself with the DSP links.
Big Swerv 2.0 - G Herbo
Big Swerv 2.0 Tracklist:
- YN
- Dark Knight
- Play Your Part (feat. Chris Brown)
- Ball (feat. Meek Mill)
- In The Air (feat. Lil Durk)
- Clap
- Nothin
- Strike You
- In the A (feat. 21 Savage)
- Trim
- Ten (feat. Sexyy Red)
- Influence
- Splat
- Shoot (feat. Skilla Baby)
- No Pics (feat. Chief Keef)
- Global Spinning (feat. BabyDrill)
- Drunk AF
- No Passes (feat. Rob49)
- Spend That Bag
- Candyman
- Yup