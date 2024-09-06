G Herbo Has Some Fun On "Big Swerv" Mixtape

G Herbo has focused on more pressing topics in his music over the last couple of years at times. Because of that, he's been getting more personal on his records. However, according to HipHopDX, the Chicago drill specialist wanted to do something different this time around. "Not everybody has been in the streets. And not everybody had to experience violence to the levels that I’ve experienced violence. I was always vulnerable and talked about it through my music,” Herbo said about previous efforts. "So I want to talk about having fun, I want to talk about traveling the world, and living life, and fashion, and stuff that everybody loves, that everybody can relate to". The latter quote from G Herbo is about his newest mixtape, Big Swerv.