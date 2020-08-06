chicago drill
- MusicFBG Butta Shown Crying During Arrest FootageThe Chicago drill rapper broke down in tears as authorities arrested him in front of his child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFoolio Argues That Drill Isn't About A Sound, But It's "Gangster Sh*t Happening In The Streets"He also spoke defined who originated Drill and claims "it's different categories" to the genre.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLupe Fiasco Learns Of FBG Duck's Murder On Live-Stream, Predicts RetaliationLupe Fiasco thinks there will be more murders in retaliation following the shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.By Alex Zidel