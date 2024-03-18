Lil Reese Goes Viral For Iced Coffee Recipe

Lil Reese is an artist who helped pioneer the Chicago drill sound. Overall, this was a sound that birthed legends like Chief Keef and even Lil Durk. Unfortunately, it is a subgenre that has also been connected to violence. Reese has been at the center of some of these stories, and his life has been filled with hardships. Thankfully, he is still here to tell his story, and his fans are grateful that he can still make music and excel in his craft. However, it does seem like Reese is looking to make some massive lifestyle changes that will lead to a better quality of life.

We say this because in a new video that has been going viral online, Reese looks incredibly happy and healthy. As you can see down below, he can be seen in the kitchen with a woman, where they are both making some iced coffee. The recipe seems pretty elaborate as he adds all sorts of milk, creamer, and chocolate whipped cream into the mix. Overall, it was just a fun little video that you would see on TikTok. In the grand scheme of things, it is nothing special. However, considering what Reese is most known for, fans were digging the switch up.

Lil Reese Looks Happier

"I hope he’s living a soft life for good. Boy dun survived death 3/4 times!" one person wrote on The Neighborhood Talk. "He need to marry her then cus he looks fresh ! He looks better," said another. Hopefully, Lil Reese is enjoying life. It can be tough to escape bad situations, but it seems like he has done just that.

Let us know what you think of this new look for Reese, in the comments section down below. Are you happy for the artist? What is your favorite song and project from him?

