Lil Reese Returns With New Banger "IDK"

Lil Reese is easily one of the biggest names from the Chicago drill scene. Overall, he has a pretty infamous reputation in the city. He has dropped some incredible tapes and songs. This has subsequently allowed him to build a huge fanbase that is dedicated to his every move. Furthermore, it is a fanbase that isn't afraid of checking him when he makes a misstep. The artist has appreciated this engagement, and continues to bring out new projects. On December 13th, he will be coming through with another.

The new project will be called Ask About Me. This new project is a huge reason to be excited if you are a fan. Reese is looking to share his artistic growth all while blessing up those who have waited for a new release. Recently, he shared a new single called "IDK" and you can check out the music video for it, below. The song is produced by ATG and as you are going to hear, it contains a menacing yet familiar sound. The production feels like there is something creeping up on you. There is a subtle horror aspect to it that will give the listener a visceral reaction. Ultimately, it sounds great paired with Reese, who keeps a low profile on the track.

Lil Reese Preps His Album

Lyrically, Reese is asserting his dominance all over the track. He has always had menacing flows and lyrics before, but this definitely kicks it up a notch. It is another example of the tone he tries to set in his music. If you are a longtime fan, then you will definitely appreciate it.

With the new Lil Reese album on the way, let us know how you are feeling about this latest single. Will you be tuning into the new project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists.

