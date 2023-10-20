Lil Reese Responds To Reports That He Got Shot

Every once in a while in the rap game, some blog page or social media user will light a fire under everyone with a baseless claim that takes an inch and runs a mile with it. Most recently, this happened to Lil Reese, as rumors swirled around the Internet that someone shot him. This led to media outlets like DJ Akademiks reporting that assailants shot him six times, and obviously his team started reaching out. One associate of his, fellow rapper Kayla B, took to Instagram to share screenshots of direct messages with the Chicago MC. In them, he confirmed that this speculation is entirely fake, and that he's doing well right now.

Furthermore, Lil Reese also asked for screenshots of what blog pages started to spread this news around. It seems like he wants to get to the bottom of this and understand why these rumors manifested in the first place. Regardless, one can't necessarily blame fans for assuming the worst in this situation considering past events. After all, the drill artist recently spoke to Adam22 of No Jumper about a previous 2021 shooting that almost took his life.

Read More: Lil Reese Claims He Never Asked Kanye West Why He Cut His Verse From “I Don’t Like (Remix)”

Lil Reese Confirms That He Wasn't Shot, Despite Rumors

Unfortunately, these brushes with death have been all too common in his everyday goings-on, whether due to his relationships in the game or his proximity to hardened street life in Chicago. With this in mind, the dismissal of this fake news is heartening, as we've sadly seen more examples of bad news than good news. His upbringing exposed him to street life early on, and it's been a tough thing to tackle and balance ever since. Still, at least the 30-year-old has his career as a saving grace that can keep him distant, at least some times.

Meanwhile, it's fortunate that this news became much more positive, and that rumors resulted false. What do you think about this sort of thing happening to artists often, who find out speculation about them once people go into a social media frenzy? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Reese.

Read More: Lil Reese On Lean Poured Into Fredo Santana’s Casket: “I Don’t Respect That”