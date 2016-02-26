gunshot
- MusicLil Reese Responds To Reports That He Got ShotFake news strikes again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFoolio Explains How He Got Shot, Claims It Was Because Of A VapeMany fans remarked that this was probably a sign to stop being a nicotine user, but this clip still has plenty of smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrenchie BSM Opens Up About Being Shot In The NeckAfter being shot multiple times, including once in the neck, Frenchie BSM took to Instagram to share an update on his recovery.By Mitch Findlay
- FootballUniv. Of Utah Star Ty Jordan Reportedly Dead From Accidental Self-Inflicted Gun Shot WoundAuthorities believe the shooting was accidental.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Twice In The FootMegan Thee Stallion clarifies rumors that she suffered foot injuries from broken glass.By Aron A.
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine "Gunshot Victim" Wants Rapper To Serve Jail Time: ReportAnother wrench has been flung. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsGunshots Reportedly Fired At Toronto Raptors Parade, One Woman InjuredA day to celebrate has quickly turned sour.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture's Birthday Bash Broken Up After Police Called For Gunshots: ReportIt was all good until the Feds came.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Label Lost Half A Million Dollars In The Wake Of Music Video ShootingThat's an expensive L. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Out Of A3C After Shooting Scare: Video FootageLil Wayne was not about to wait around after the supposed shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTina Turner's Firstborn Son Dies By SuicideThe star has lost her first child to suicide.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's Team Releases Official Statement About His DeathNews about the memorial service will be announced shortly.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDalton High School Teacher Opens Fire In His ClassroomLuckily, no one was seriously injured.
By David Saric
- SocietyTexas Church Shooting Leaves Several Dead, At Least 15 Seriously InjuredAnother deadly attack took place in Texas. By Matt F
- SocietyVideo Of Off-Duty Cop Opening Fire At Group Of Teens Sparks Protests In AnaheimTwo teenagers were arrested, while the officer is yet to be charged. By Angus Walker
- NewsLove & Hip-Hop Atlanta Rapper Sas Gets Shot In The HeadAtlanta rapper and LHHATL guest star Sas was shot in the back of the head last night. He is currently in the hospital and appears to be in stable condition. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickTroy Ave Arrested, Video Appears To Show Him Opening Fire Backstage At T.I. ConcertWith newly surfaced video evidence, Troy Ave has suddenly become the primary suspect in last night's shooting at T.I.'s concert in New York. Reports say Troy was arrested earlier today at a Manhattan hospital, where he was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. By Angus Walker
- NewsViolence Breaks Out On SXSW's Final DayViolence breaks out in Austin toward the end of the 9-day festival. By Angus Walker
- NewsAraabMuzik Shot In Harlem Parking GarageThe producer known as AraabMuzik was shot in the jaw and the right leg last night in Harlem. By Angus Walker