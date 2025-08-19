More details have emerged in the wake of the tragic passing of rapper 6ix9ine's dear friend, Ariela La Langosta. When the saddening news broke yesterday, the 33-year-old's cause of death was unknown. However, the Westchester County Police Department has confirmed that she succumbed gunshot wounds.
They unearthed that after taking Langosta's body to the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, the PD also is reporting that they believe it was "not a random act." In their Facebook post caught by New York Post addressing the matter, they write, "Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act. The homicide remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit."
Their message continues, "Assistance has been provided by other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during in the continuing investigation. Due to that ongoing investigation, additional details are not being disclosed at this time."
Ariela La Langosta, real name Ariela Mejia-Polanco, sported over 566,000 Instagram followers. She was known for her modeling and fashion posts, as well as appearing in 6ix9ine's music video for "WAPAE."
Moreover, she worked at a nightclub called Ikon New York in Inwood. The establishment posted a touching and heartbreaking farewell on their Instagram page.
Ariela La Langosta Death
"Today we lost our shining star. Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours," they said on Sunday.
6ix9ine was also torn, uploading a series of posts himself to his IG. In them he called her a "tremendous woman" and the "queen of New York." He also said things like "You supported me in everything," "My sister. NY won’t ever be the same. I loved you."
In other videos he captioned them "Yo te ame" and "Mi nogra," which translate to "I love you" and "My wife."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by Ariela's passing.
