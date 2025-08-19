Ariela La Langosta was confirmed dead on Sunday, August 17, with her body being found in her vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in New York.

"Today we lost our shining star. Our hearts are broken. Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours," they said on Sunday.

They unearthed that after taking Langosta's body to the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, the PD also is reporting that they believe it was "not a random act." In their Facebook post caught by New York Post addressing the matter, they write, "Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act. The homicide remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit."

