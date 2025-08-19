News
ariela la langosta
Music
6ix9ine's Friend Ariela La Langosta Passed Away Via Gunshot Wounds
Ariela La Langosta was confirmed dead on Sunday, August 17, with her body being found in her vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in New York.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 19, 2025
