6ix9ine has fired back at Sukihana for mentioning his late friend, Ariela La Langosta, in a shot at him on Instagram, earlier this week. Langosta was found dead behind the wheel of her vehicle in August, and police are currently investigating, according to People. After news of her passing became public, 6ix9ine wrote in a social media tribute: “NY won’t ever be the same. I loved you.”

Weighing in on 6ix9ine's ongoing feud with Young Thug, Sukihana wrote on Instagram: "Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died." As caught by DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine fired back: “‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos. She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh.”

When Akademiks shared the comment on Instagram, fans had plenty to say about the drama. “One thing about 6ix9ine is he’s always gonna eat with his comebacks,” one user wrote. Another added: “His plan is starting to work. Attention by any means necessary.”

Why Are 6ix9ine & Young Thug Beefing?

6ix9ine also received attention on Tuesday by sharing a snippet of a song on Instagram in which he disses Young Thug. In the caption of the post, he wrote: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht." The track features a reworking of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" nursery rhyme.

The diss comes after Young Thug dealt with backlash on social media when users resurfaced an audio clip of him mentioning Peewee Roscoe during a police interrogation, earlier this month. Thug claimed that fans were taking the clip out of context and he didn’t actually snitch. Even Roscoe ended up coming to his defense. He's also been facing criticism for numerous phone calls he made while behind bars that have leaked online.