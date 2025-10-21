6ix9ine and Sukihana have been at odds for weeks now. Their feud began last month amid the rainbow-haired rapper's beef with Young Thug. At the time, Suki publicly sided with the YSL founder. She even brought up the death of one of 6ix9ine's close friends, Ariela La Langosta, who was fatally shot in August.

"Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died," she wrote. This remark prompted a quick response from 6ix9ine, who made it clear that mentioning Ariela's passing is off-limits. “‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos," he explained. "She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh.”

He didn't stop there, however. During a recent appearance on The Fresh And Fit Podcast, he alleged that she's an escort, and one of the biggest ones in rap at that.

Sukihana & 6ix9ine Beef

"Sukihana sell mad p**sy. But she literally sell it to the n****s in Broward County that are in front of liquor stores," he alleged. "I'm dead a*s and she be lying. I know plenty of delivery boys that f*ck that." Yesterday, he even unveiled his natural hair on Instagram, clapping back at wig critics and earning a reaction from Sukihana.

"Tag a baldheaded girl," he wrote. "These girls be BALD 👩🏻‍🦲👩🏽‍🦲👩🏿‍🦲 Talking about I had to cut all my hair because it’s damaged in starting over NO! YOU’RE JUST BALD ‼️ I DO THIS BECAUSE I WANNNNNNT TO. YOU DO THIS BECAUSE YOU HAVEEEEEEEEE TO."

In a video shared by Live Bitez, Suki made it clear that for her, this isn't the case. She even hopped in the shower to do so, flaunting her own long, natural hair. "My hair is down my back and my hair is longer than his d*ck," she added. "He do got some hair but he also got lice."