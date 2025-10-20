6ix9ine Alleges Sukihana Is One Of The Biggest Escorts In Rap

Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
6ix9ine revealed his top five biggest escorts in rap on the "Fresh&Fit Podcast" and according to him, Sukihana tops the list.

It seems that the mini beef between 6ix9ine and Sukihana isn't over just yet. The controversial Bushwick rapper recently alleged that femcee and TV star is an escort on the Fresh&Fit Podcast. But not only did he name her among Rubi Rose, Mellow Rackz, and even Saweetie, he claims Sukihana is near the top of that list.

In the clip from the show caught by ItsKingSlime, 6ix9ine went on to say, "Sukihana sell mad p**sy. But she literally sell it to the n****s in Broward County that are in front of liquor stores," he alleges. "I'm dead a*s and she be lying. I know plenty of delivery boys that f*ck that."

As we alluded to a second ago, we think this is some form of clap back on the part of the "GUMMO" artist. Last month, him and Sukihana got into a tiff on social media over the former's defamatory comments about Young Thug.

The Delaware native stood up for the YSL boss writing on Instagram, "Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died."

The girl she's referring to is Ariela La Langosta, a dear friend of his that worked a nightclub and even made it into a music video of his for "WAPAE."

6ix9ine Young Thug Diss

Her death affected him deeply and 6ix9ine didn't take kindly to Suki's words. "‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos. She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh," he clapped back.

With this seemingly all being tied together, we might as well talk about 6ix9ine's latest effort to diss Young Thug. He dropped the official music video for "FAX (Call Me Wham)," a track he'd been teasing since September. He takes plenty of subliminal shots at the Atlanta native in addition to signing off in the visual with a fake voicemail mocking Thugger trying to get a hold off Lil Baby.

"Yo Wham, it's me Spider," he says. "Call me back twin. I know you don't like me blowing up your phone like that. Just call me back." On "Miss My Dogs," Thug raps, "Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it's Spider / Taught you everything you know 'bout this sh*t, we for lifers."

