Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

There are very few rappers in recent years who’ve developed this real, organic underground buzz that is seemingly manifesting into mainstream attention. For Fakemink, he’s bubbled up from the UK’s scene to earning praise across the board from some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, and for good reason. He not only raps but produces all of his own music, and his blend of sounds, paired with his prolific output, has turned him into a frontrunner of the renewed jerk wave and, more importantly, the UK’s rap scene.

His efforts have made him a favorite among your favorite artists. Drake brought him out at Wireless—the co-sign of co-signs, if we’re being honest—and Playboi Carti recently brought him out on stage in Los Angeles. With the release of his new single, “Fidelio,” here’s everything you need to know about Fakemink.

Get To Know Fakemink

Fakemink was born Vincenzo Camille on January 29, 2005, in Essex, England, and began diving into the world of production through FL Studio by the time he was 10 years old. He began releasing music under the moniker 9090gate, putting out tracks that were heavily pluggnb-inspired. Those early songs showcased his knack for melody, experimental production, and minimalist arrangements.

Things changed in 2024 when he rebranded as Fakemink—a name that he said reflects both “luxury” and “dirty” in an interview with no bells. His enigmatic presence has undoubtedly shaped his appeal; he is one of the few artists who’ve successfully executed mysterious branding in recent years without making it feel forced. Fakemink prefers to work in his darkened bedroom studio and has expressed a reluctance to leave his home too often, letting the music speak for itself.

Despite his elusive nature, Fakemink has shared a few personal details with fans. He revealed on X that he is of Algerian and Indian descent, though he identifies strongly with Essex and its local culture. His sonic influences are wide-ranging. He cites the drum pattern on Drake’s “Headlines” as a major inspiration for the jerk sound he employs, and he has also named So Far Gone as an influential body of work. Additionally, he lists Dean Blunt as his favorite artist ever, alongside Imogen Heap, Kanye West, Babyfather, Hype Williams, and Nettspend.

Musical Career

Fakemink’s rise through the UK rap landscape has been swift but deliberate, fueled by a DIY approach that emphasizes both independence and constant reinvention. His earliest tracks as 9090gate surfaced on SoundCloud in the early 2020s, revealing his early fascination with pluggnb and ambient trap production. These short, melodic, self-produced songs quickly earned him a small cult following online, drawn to his experimental sound and minimalist aesthetic.

By late 2023, Fakemink formally introduced his new identity with the release of his debut album, London’s Saviour. The project arrived with little promotion yet immediately set him apart from his peers. Rather than chasing radio-friendly trends, he embraced a moodier, stripped-down approach to jerk and UK rap, earning early critical attention for the album’s introspective tone and hazy production. The record established him as a serious artist intent on reshaping the sonic direction of UK’s underground.

Throughout 2024, Fakemink built on that foundation with two EPs, Wild One and Furever, each showing increasing polish and range. He released music at a relentless pace—sometimes multiple singles a week—cementing his reputation as one of the most prolific new voices in the UK scene. His songs began circulating widely through TikTok snippets and SoundCloud reposts, feeding the sense that he was a hidden gem on the brink of breaking. This run also placed him in the company of similar artists like Nettspend and XavierSoBased, who are part of the same digitally native, genre-blurring community.

The explosion came in early 2025 with the single “Easter Pink.” The 87-second track, equal parts bloghouse and cloud rap, became a viral phenomenon. It captured both the nostalgia of early-2010s internet music and the futuristic pulse of new-wave trap, drawing praise from outlets like Pitchfork and expanding his reach beyond the underground. The song’s runaway success opened new doors—collaborations, interviews, and a growing list of celebrity admirers.

He followed that with “MAKKA,” a shimmering collaboration with Ecco2k and Mechatok, which cemented his cross-genre appeal. Around the same time, his live appearances with Drake at Wireless Festival and Playboi Carti on the Antagonist Tour proved that his brand was reaching well beyond the tight-knit circle of early fans. Fakemink had successfully leveraged years of underground work into a broader cultural moment, where both his sonic aesthetic and his persona drew curiosity from listeners across the globe.

Co-Signs & Celebrity Endorsements

Fakemink’s rise from cult underground figure to one of the most talked-about new names in music has been accelerated by a wave of high-profile co-signs that few artists at his stage ever receive. The first major spotlight came when Drake brought him out during his headlining set at London’s Wireless Festival in 2025. A few days ago, Playboi Carti invited him to perform on the Antagonist Tour in Los Angeles. It marked a symbolic moment that positioned Fakemink within the lineage of avant-garde rap figures who prioritize sound and aesthetics as much as performance.

But Fakemink’s appeal hasn’t been limited to rappers. Frank Ocean and Fakemink were spotted grabbing lunch together one time–a serious sign of admiration from one of music’s most selective innovators, though it spurred some wild rumors. Timothée Chalamet was also spotted at one of Fakemink’s shows in the past. Meanwhile, artists like Yeat, PinkPanthereess and Yung Lean have been spotted in photos alongside the up-and-comer.

Fakemink has also earned recognition from pop and alt stars. Clairo, PinkPantheress, and SZA have all publicly acknowledged his work. Clairo follows Fakemink while SZA’s posted his song, “Truffle” on her Instagram.

Collectively, these endorsements—from rap royalty to left-field pop innovators—cement Fakemink as a rare connector across genres and embodies a generational shift in taste and influence.

Controversies

On the way to the top, Fakemink has found himself in a few controversies. One involved Nettspend. Fakemink shared a snippet of a song that many perceived as taking shots at Nettspend’s recent wardrobe choice, including a moment where the Virginia artist said he would wear a dress. In the live stream where he previewed the song, Fakemink commented that he would never wear a dress or mascara. "You won't ever catch man doing no ungodly sh*t, bro. Get the f*ck out my face, bro," he said. He quickly faced allegations of homophobia but he later clarified that he had no issues with Nettspend or the LGBTQ+ community, though some have noticed the two artists stopped unfollowing each other.