Look At Me - Song by fakemink

fakemink is one of the news Underground artists out of the UK, and after taking shots at Nettspend, he is back with a new song.

I, I, I don't ask for any help if I can do it on my own I've been sittin' on a milli', you've been sittin' on your phone I got a cold hearted ho and she love wearin' Chrome 24 and still got braces, yeah, I feel it when she dome Always out and about, yeah, I really miss home

fakemink is one of the many artists occupying an underground hip-hop scene that some fans aren't fully on board with yet. Nettspend, OsamaSon, and 2Hollis have all made a name for themselves rapping over some outlandish production. fakemink is very much in that same vein, although he doesn't seem to be a big fan of Nettspend. Over the weekend, the artist had words for Nettspend, saying "You won't ever catch man doing no ungodly sh*t, bro. Get the f*ck out my face, bro." Immediately after, he dropped "Look At Me" which could be considered a diss track. Having said that, if you are a fan of underground rap, you are going to want to check this out.

