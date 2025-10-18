Fidelio - Song by fakemink

fakemink has been making quite the name for himself as of late, and he is keeping the momentum alive with "Fidelio."

fakemink is one of the most exciting artists in the UK Underground right now. He is someone who has certainly had his fair share of controversies. His beef with Nettspend has fans talking, although for now, the artist is keeping it rap. On Friday, he dropped off a noisy new single called "Fidelio," that is filled with energy, and some wild production. It is the kind of song that you would hope for from the youthful exuberance that fills the underground right now. fakemink has been making a name for himself, and songs like "Fidelio" will only aid in growing his profile.

