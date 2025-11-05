Ray J Issues Warning To 6ix9ine Following Sukihana & Tracy Morgan Comparison

Ray J has made it clear that he won't tolerate any disrespect aimed at his friend Sukihana, including from 6ix9ine.

During a recent interview with VladTV, 6ix9ine had a lot to say about Sukihana, and none of it was nice. He referred to her as a "nasty b*tch," claimed she looks like Tracy Morgan, and more. While he may not be a fan of the "Eating" performer, she has plenty of supporters, including Ray J. He rushed to her defense in an Instagram video shared yesterday (November 4), making it clear that he won't tolerate the disrespect.

"BRO 69 —DONT EVER TALK ABOUT MY HOMEGIRL Suki !!" he captioned the post. "MATTER OF FACT.. DONT EVER TALK ABOUT A WOMEN AGAIN!! - TALK ABOUT ME N***A!! 'DEAD HOMIEZ!! —- DONT DO IT AGAIN BRO!!"

At the time of writing, 6ix9ine has not publicly responded to Ray J's video. This isn't the first time he's dissed Suki, however. Back in September, she weighed in on his feud with Young Thug, and referenced the tragic death of his friend Ariela La Langosta.

6ix9ine & Sukihana Beef

"Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died," she wrote. It didn't take long for 6ix9ine to fire back, and he didn't hold back in the slightest. “‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos. She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh," he wrote.

He later alleged that Suki is one of the biggest escorts in rap. "Sukihana sell mad p**sy. But she literally sell it to the n****s in Broward County that are in front of liquor stores," he alleged on the Fresh&Fit Podcast. "I'm dead a*s and she be lying. I know plenty of delivery boys that f*ck that."

He's also insinuated that she's bald, prompting her to set the record straight last month. "My hair is down my back and my hair is longer than his d*ck," she declared. "He do got some hair but he also got lice."

