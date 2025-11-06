6ix9ine Says 21 Savage Isn’t A Gangster, Grew Up Sipping Tea With The Queen

6ix9ine 21 Savage Sipping Tea Hip Hop News
DECATUR, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 21: 21 Savage attends 21 Savage Presents 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive at Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center on December 21, 2024 in Decatur, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, 6ix9ine shared his thoughts on 21 Savage, and he didn't hold back.

6ix9ine is one artist who never holds back when it comes to sharing his opinions, despite whatever backlash he may receive. During a recent stream with Adin Ross, he did just this, making some bold claims about 21 Savage. According to him, the rapper isn't really who he presents himself as, because he spent part of his childhood in the UK.

"All the way 'till seven he was in the red phone booths sipping tea, n***a," he said, as captured by Adin Reports on X. "He was with Queen Elizabeth." This isn't the first time 6ix9ine has dissed 21 Savage, however. Recently, he also sat down with VladTV for an interview, where he played a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill."

His options were Latto, Ice Spice, and Megan Thee Stallion. He decided that he'd marry Latto, joking that she'd then be able to give 21 a green card. "I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," he declared with a laugh.

Read More: Authorities Call 6ix9ine During Adin Ross' Stream To Make Sure He Doesn't Miss Curfew

6ix9ine & Sukihana Beef

21 Savage isn't the only person 6ix9ine has dissed recently, either. During his VladTV interview, he also called Sukihana a "nasty b*tch," and claimed that she resembles Tracy Morgan. Before that, she'd brought up the death of his friend Ariela La Langosta while weighing in on his feud with Young Thug.

"Six9ine stop talking bout thug and talk bout home girl that just died," she wrote at the time. It didnt't take long for 6ix9ine to respond, and he showed no mercy.

“‘The girl’ was one of my best friends who i met while being a girl in my music videos," he clarified. "She was killed because HER BOYFRIEND owed money. What does that have to do with ya man tellin @sukihanagoat i know ya PH balance off stank treesh."

6ix9ine later alleged that Suki is one of the "biggest escorts in rap" and "sell it to the n****s in Broward County that are in front of liquor stores."

Read More: Ray J Issues Warning To 6ix9ine Following Sukihana & Tracy Morgan Comparison

