6ix9ine Offers To Marry Latto To Help Get 21 Savage A Green Card

6ix9ine joked he'd be willing to marry Latto if it could help her get 21 Savage a green card. He discussed the rappers' relationship during an interview with Vlad TV that's circulating on social media. The topic arose while 6ix9ine shared his answers for a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill." Vlad asked 6ix9ine to choose between Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Ice Spice.

"I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," he joked. "And, I'm f*cking Ice Spice in the butt. Straight up. Because she be losing weight too much, sh*t's crazy.” Latto and 21 Savage had been rumored to be dating for several years but have rarely addressed the relationship publicly. In September, Latto referred to 21 as her "husband."

As for who 6ix9ine would “kill” in the hypothetical scenario, he quickly landed on Megan Thee Stallion. “Killing that b*tch,” he said. "I'm killing that b*tch. I'm f*cking shooting her with a horse tranquillizer." He later explained his reasoning by remarking, "because free Tory [Lanez]." Lanez is currently in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan during an altercation in 2020.

Latto & 21 Savage Relationship

In labeling 21 Savage her "husband," that marked the first time Latto had officially confirmed they were dating. She did so during an interview with TMZ, in which the outlet asked whether she's "tired of people asking about you-know-who?” The two also dealt with pregnancy rumors around the same time after Latto shared a post on Instagram recapping a recent trip to Japan. When users online theorized that she had a baby bump in the pictures, she wrote in the caption: “Too much wagyu & ramen."