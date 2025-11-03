6ix9ine Offers To Marry Latto To Help Get 21 Savage A Green Card

BY Cole Blake 356 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 1 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
6ix9ine came up with the idea while giving his answers to a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill" during an interview with Vlad TV.

6ix9ine joked he'd be willing to marry Latto if it could help her get 21 Savage a green card. He discussed the rappers' relationship during an interview with Vlad TV that's circulating on social media. The topic arose while 6ix9ine shared his answers for a game of "F*ck, Marry, Kill." Vlad asked 6ix9ine to choose between Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Ice Spice.

"I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could give a green card to her husband," he joked. "And, I'm f*cking Ice Spice in the butt. Straight up. Because she be losing weight too much, sh*t's crazy.” Latto and 21 Savage had been rumored to be dating for several years but have rarely addressed the relationship publicly. In September, Latto referred to 21 as her "husband."

As for who 6ix9ine would “kill” in the hypothetical scenario, he quickly landed on Megan Thee Stallion. “Killing that b*tch,” he said. "I'm killing that b*tch. I'm f*cking shooting her with a horse tranquillizer." He later explained his reasoning by remarking, "because free Tory [Lanez]." Lanez is currently in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan during an altercation in 2020.

Read More: Latto & 21 Savage Are Dating, Says Celebrity Hairstylist

Latto & 21 Savage Relationship

In labeling 21 Savage her "husband," that marked the first time Latto had officially confirmed they were dating. She did so during an interview with TMZ, in which the outlet asked whether she's "tired of people asking about you-know-who?” The two also dealt with pregnancy rumors around the same time after Latto shared a post on Instagram recapping a recent trip to Japan. When users online theorized that she had a baby bump in the pictures, she wrote in the caption: “Too much wagyu & ramen."

As for 6ix9ine's joke about 21 Savage's citizenship, it was a reference to the rapper being arrested back in 2019 by ICE agents. At the time, he had not spoken publicly about his British citizenship. In 2023, he revealed he is now a “lawful permanent resident” of the U.S.

Read More: 6ix9ine Argues That Drake's Background Exempts Him From Snitch Allegations

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
MiamiBash 2021 Music 6ix9ine Immediately Chooses To Kill Megan Thee Stallion When Asked Who He'd F***, Marry, Kill 1324
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW Relationships Latto Coyly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors As Fans Run Wild With Theories 1195
Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesday Relationships Latto Gushes About Her Mystery Man Sending Her Private Jets: "He Been In For 4 Years" 13.9K
Pluto Appears To Shade Latto Hip Hop News Music Pluto Appears To Shade Latto After “WHIM WHAMIEE” Remix Gets Axed 2.1K
Comments 0