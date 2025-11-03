6ix9ine confidently said he'd kill Megan Thee Stallion if he had to choose who to f*ck, marry, and kill between her, Ice Spice, and Latto. DJ Vlad proposed the hypothetical scenario to 6ix9ine during a recent interview.

In sharing the proposition, Vlad didn't even get to move passed Megan Thee Stallion without an answer from 6ix9ine. “Killing that b*tch,” the rapper said without hesitation. "I'm killing that b*tch. I'm f*cking shooting her with a horse tranquillizer." Later, explaining his reasoning, he said the choice was "because free Tory [Lanez]." Lanez is currently in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan during an altercation in 2020.

As for Latto and Ice Spice, 6ix9ine used the opportunity to troll 21 Savage. "I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could could give a green card to her husband," he joked. "And, I'm f*cking Ice Spice in the butt. Straight up. Because she be losing weight too much, sh*t's crazy.

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Meg finna hit 69 and Vlad with a cease and desist," one user joked. Another wrote: "LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO no shade this man is top 10 funniest . N***a said 'im shooting that horse BOW.'"

6ix9ine Legal Trouble

In other news, 6ix9ine has been making headlines in recent weeks as he continues to deal with legal trouble. Back in August, he was allegedly involved in an altercation at a mall, which violated the terms of his probation. A judge ruled that he would have to face house arrest. On Tuesday, he'll be returning to the courtroom to find out his official sentence.