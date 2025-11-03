6ix9ine Immediately Chooses To Kill Megan Thee Stallion When Asked Who He'd F***, Marry, Kill

MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine explained that his allegiance to Tory Lanez helped him make his firm decision on Megan Thee Stallion.

6ix9ine confidently said he'd kill Megan Thee Stallion if he had to choose who to f*ck, marry, and kill between her, Ice Spice, and Latto. DJ Vlad proposed the hypothetical scenario to 6ix9ine during a recent interview.

In sharing the proposition, Vlad didn't even get to move passed Megan Thee Stallion without an answer from 6ix9ine. “Killing that b*tch,” the rapper said without hesitation. "I'm killing that b*tch. I'm f*cking shooting her with a horse tranquillizer." Later, explaining his reasoning, he said the choice was "because free Tory [Lanez]." Lanez is currently in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan during an altercation in 2020.

As for Latto and Ice Spice, 6ix9ine used the opportunity to troll 21 Savage. "I'm definitely marrying Latto. I'ma marry Latto so she could could give a green card to her husband," he joked. "And, I'm f*cking Ice Spice in the butt. Straight up. Because she be losing weight too much, sh*t's crazy.

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Meg finna hit 69 and Vlad with a cease and desist," one user joked. Another wrote: "LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO no shade this man is top 10 funniest . N***a said 'im shooting that horse BOW.'"

Read More: 6ix9ine Argues That Drake's Background Exempts Him From Snitch Allegations

6ix9ine Legal Trouble

In other news, 6ix9ine has been making headlines in recent weeks as he continues to deal with legal trouble. Back in August, he was allegedly involved in an altercation at a mall, which violated the terms of his probation. A judge ruled that he would have to face house arrest. On Tuesday, he'll be returning to the courtroom to find out his official sentence.

Elsewhere during the interview with Vlad TV, 6ix9ine discussed the case and his experience at the latest hearing. He explained that he went into the courtroom expecting the worst. He also claimed that someone in the room tried to record him as he was about to get arraigned, but the judge shut it down.

Read More: 6ix9ine Reveals How Many Years In Prison He's Facing Following Mall Altercation

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
