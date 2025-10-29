6ix9ine Reveals How Many Years In Prison He's Facing Following Mall Altercation

Following an altercation at a mall, 6ix9ine is facing some serious jail time as he violated his probation, yet again.

Back in August, 6ix9ine was allegedly involved in an altercation at a mall involving one of his many haters. This was a violation of the artist's probation, and it landed him in court back in September. At the time, the judge ruled that 6ix9ine would not be going to jail in the immediate aftermath. Instead, he would be given an ankle monitor, and would have to face house arrest.

On November 4th, the artist will be back in court, where he is going to be sentenced for his probation violation. This would be yet another setback for Tekashi, who has oftentimes found himself on the wrong side of the law. In fact, last year, he had a brief stint in jail with Diddy, and Sam Bankman Fried

Now, 6ix9ine is giving his fans some insight into what is going on. The rapper found himself back on Vlad TV. After the two delivered a viral 4-hour interview, the two are already back for more. In the first part of the interview, which was released on Tuesday, the artist revealed that he could end up being sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

6ix9ine Vlad TV Interview

However, it is very unlikely that he gets that much time. Instead, the recommendation from the prosecution is three to nine months. Overall, this is still a hefty sentence. While 6ix9ine dealt with worse during his time in prison on RICO charges, there is no doubt that he would rather not have to go to prison again.

As for the rest of this Vlad TV interview, you can probably expect a few more parts over the coming days. Although "a few" is probably underselling it. The last interview was broken up into nearly 40 parts, and is the biggest hip-hop interview of the entire year.

The first interview was filled with conversations about 6ix9ine's past, and fans are curious to see what the artist will talk about next.

