probation violation
- MusicBlueface Draws All Sorts Of Fan Reactions Following His Prison SentenceWhether it was people commenting on Blueface's career, his choices, or his relationship drama, fans seem quite divided on this.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MusicBlueface Receives Sentence For Probation Violation In Strip Club Shooting CaseBlueface has another sentencing hearing in California on July 29.ByCaroline Fisher1341 Views
- MusicBlueface's Supposed Release From Jail Isn't GuaranteedThe original thought several months ago was that the "Thotiana" MC would be free during this time of the year. ByZachary Horvath4.2K Views
- GossipCelina Powell Sentenced to 2 Years In Prison For Probation Violation: ReportThe infamous Hip Hop groupie will reportedly be housed in a Colorado State Prison.ByErika Marie13.1K Views
- CrimeTeen Rapper C Blu Arrested Again Days After Posting $250K Bond: ReportThe 16-year-old is accused of shooting a cop in the leg. The Post claims he paid his bond with an advance he received from Interscope.ByErika Marie5.5K Views
- MusicMan Who Broke Into Eminem's House & Threatened His Life Violates Probation: ReportIn addition to violating his probation, Matthew Hughes also allegedly assaulted a mall security officer in southeastern Michigan.ByJoshua Robinson5.3K Views
- CrimeHoneyKomb Brazy's Probation Violation Had Devastating Consequences: ReportAn already trying year for HoneyKomb Brazy has gotten even worse following the revoking of his probation.ByJoshua Robinson4.5K Views
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Faces Parole Violation Accusations Over Music VideoHoneyKomb Brazy was back in court this week due to allegations that he violated his parole by toting guns in a music video and on social media.ByKevin Quinitchett2.3K Views
- CrimeHoneycomb Brazy Arrested On Guns, Drug Charges & Probation ViolationThe D.A. claims Honeykomb Brazy was involved in a shootout in Montgomery, AL days before his grandparents' funeral. ByAron A.4.7K Views
- CrimeYoung Chop Has Been Arrested Once AgainYoung Chop has been arrested for violating the terms of his probation, only ten days after getting booked for reckless conduct for hunting down 21 Savage.ByLynn S.23.6K Views
- GossipYoungboy Never Broke Again House Arrest Conditions Revealed: ReportYoungboy Never Broke Again attended court today to find out his probation condition.ByAron A.15.3K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Granted Permission To Enter Canada For Tour Dates: ReportThe rapper's previous troubles with the law could have forced him to cancel his shows.ByErika Marie5.9K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Passed Up On $450K Performance Check Because Of JudgeMeek Mill missed out on a big pay-day. ByAida C.7.3K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Smacked With 240 Days Jail Sentence: ReportExactly 240 Days in jail & 265 days of community service. ByAida C.5.5K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy's Home Burglarized While He's In Jail, $500K Of Jewelry StolenThe alleged thieves reportedly bragged about the robbery on social media.ByErika Marie10.7K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Held In Custody Without Bail For Alleged Probation ViolationSoulja Boy will reportedly be held without bail until the end of the month.ByAron A.5.3K Views
- MusicMichael Rubin Says Meek Mill's Judge Is "Batsh*t Crazy"76ers co-owner and Meek Mill's bestie, Michael Rubin, talks about the rapper's case on "Pardon My Take" podcast.ByAron A.8.4K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Dropped From Fordham University Concert Following Arrest: ReportSoulja Boy's recent arrest resulted in his removalByAron A.4.4K Views
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Losing Over $1 Million In Cancelled Shows As He Heads For JailThe cancelled dates come at a high cost.ByZaynab20.4K Views
- MusicKodak Black's Jail Sentence Reportedly Shortened To AugustIt's likely that the #FreeKodak movement will yield some positive results. ByMitch Findlay4.7K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.ByAlex Zidel1.7K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Was Scared To Tell His Parole Officer About His Drug AddictionMeek Mill is using his own experiences to fight for criminal justice reform. ByMatthew Parizot20.1K Views