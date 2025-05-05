Finesse2Tymes Arrested: New Details Emerge In Rapper's Probation Violation

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 19, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Finesse2Tymes released his latest album, Stuck In My Ways, in March 2025. The album features Tone Stith and the hit song "I'm Back."

Finesse2Tymes shocked social media on Friday when he revealed that he violated his probation and set to turn himself into authorities. Naturally, TMZ would provide details on the situation as it became public.

The Memphis rap star has returned to federal custody following new allegations that he violated the terms of his supervised release. Real name Ricky Hampton, Federal prosecutors now claim he breached release conditions on three separate occasions, including an arrest in Texas for terroristic threats and two failed drug tests.

Finesse2Tymes has surrendered himself to authorities with a hearing set for May 8. According to court filings, Hampton tested positive for marijuana in 2022 and again in 2024. The drug test failures are compounded by an incident last October that led to a warrant for his arrest.

After his beef with FNG King, Finesse is accused of threatening the guardian of a child entertainer he was mentoring. Investigators were informed that Hampton lifted his shirt to display a firearm and used the phrase “up that fire,” Memphis slang for brandishing a gun.

Finesse2Tymes New Arrest

Finesse's attorney, Carl Moore, has denied the accusations. Released from prison in 2022 on probation, the rap star served over three years of a five-year sentence for illegal firearm possession. That conviction followed earlier charges for aggravated robbery in Tennessee and involvement in a high-profile nightclub shooting in Arkansas.

His career blew up after his release from prison with the hit song "Back End." He quickly grew a fanbase with his catchy lyrics, authenticity, and backstory. He has released three albums since 2022 under a deal with Atlantic Records.

FNG King, Finesse's former protege, has responded to several viral clips from his mentor. King clarifed that he is not responsible for the rapper being ordered to return to federal custody. Assuring fans he did not snitch on 2Tymes like the rapper claimed in the viral clip.


