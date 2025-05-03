Finesse2tymes Seemingly Turns Himself In After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Girlfriend’s Mother 

Finesse2tymes recently got into an intense argument with his girlfriend's mother, and it looks like the incident could have landed him in jail. Earlier this week, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to confirm that he'd be turning himself in, as he allegedly violated his probation.

“The lady went and put a charge on me, man. She went and put a misdemeanor on me, man. […] They charged me and Lil Ju. She got me and Lil Ju f**ked up,” he said on Instagram Live, per Complex. “I don’t care how much money I got, I don’t give 10, 20, $30,000 away. I don’t care what other n****s is doing, and I don’t care about what the trend is… buying Birkins and that."

Yesterday (May 2), he returned to his Instagram Story with a cryptic post, suggesting he'd turned himself in. "I'll be back," he captioned a photo of what appears to be the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Texas alongside a broken heart and hourglass emoji.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Reveals He Might Be Heading Back To Jail Over FNG King Incident

Who Is FNG King?

In this image released on June 25, Finesse2Tymes performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 Pre-Show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Finesse2tymes apparent arrest comes shortly after he accused his ex-protégé FNG King of cooperating with authorities. "King told them every what happened and everything that been going on at my house,” he alleged. The young hip-hop artist later took to social media to defend himself amid his former mentor's accusations.

"You violated your own probation," he claimed. "I ain't making no more videos about you. That sh*t is dead. We gonna leave this alone."