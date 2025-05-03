Finesse2tymes Seemingly Turns Himself In After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Girlfriend’s Mother 

Finesse2tymes Seemingly Turns Himself In Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Finesse2tymes accuses his girlfriend's mother of being jealous, and accuses his ex-protégé FNG King of cooperating with authorities.

Finesse2tymes recently got into an intense argument with his girlfriend's mother, and it looks like the incident could have landed him in jail. Earlier this week, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to confirm that he'd be turning himself in, as he allegedly violated his probation.

“The lady went and put a charge on me, man. She went and put a misdemeanor on me, man. […] They charged me and Lil Ju. She got me and Lil Ju f**ked up,” he said on Instagram Live, per Complex. “I don’t care how much money I got, I don’t give 10, 20, $30,000 away. I don’t care what other n****s is doing, and I don’t care about what the trend is… buying Birkins and that."

Yesterday (May 2), he returned to his Instagram Story with a cryptic post, suggesting he'd turned himself in. "I'll be back," he captioned a photo of what appears to be the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Texas alongside a broken heart and hourglass emoji.

Who Is FNG King?
BET Awards 2023 - Pre-Show
In this image released on June 25, Finesse2Tymes performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 Pre-Show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Finesse2tymes apparent arrest comes shortly after he accused his ex-protégé FNG King of cooperating with authorities. "King told them every what happened and everything that been going on at my house,” he alleged. The young hip-hop artist later took to social media to defend himself amid his former mentor's accusations.

"You violated your own probation," he claimed. "I ain't making no more videos about you. That sh*t is dead. We gonna leave this alone."

"Don't get in my comments talking about some wild child speaking on a grown man. Why is a grown man speaking on a child?" King added. Finesse2tymes and the 11-year-old have been at odds for months now, and the Memphis artist accused King of running away from him in December.

