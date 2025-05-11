Finesse2tymes Shares Powerful Message After Jail Release

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 4: Finesse2tymes performs during MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at State Farm Arena on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Finesse2tymes turned himself in earlier this month, blaming at least some of his legal issues on 11-year-old FNG King.

Recently, Finesse2tymes got into an argument with one of his girlfriends' mothers, which ultimately led to his arrest. The rapper took to social media earlier this month to vent about the debacle. “Damn that’s crazy my P.O. just called and said they violated my probation for [this] happen wit King…finna go turn myself in," he declared at the time.

He later posted a photo of what appeared to be the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Texas on his Instagram Story. "I'll be back," he captioned it. Luckily for the Memphis-born performer, he wasn't behind bars for long. Yesterday, he hopped online to confirm that he was released, sharing a simple yet powerful message with his supporters on Instagram.

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper 🔓🙏🏽⏳," he wrote. Finesse2tymes also hopped on Instagram Live to remind critics that they don't know the full story when it comes to his legal woes.

Who Is Lil King?

His arrest and subsequent release comes shortly after he placed at least some of the blame on FNG King, who also goes by Lil King. “The lady went and put a charge on me, man. She went and put a misdemeanor on me, man. […] They charged me and Lil Ju. She got me and Lil Ju f**ked up,” he alleged on Instagram Live. "King told them every what happened and everything that been going on at my house."

King, Finesse2tymes' 11-year-old former mentee, was quick to fire back. "You violated your own probation," he claimed. "I ain't making no more videos about you. That sh*t is dead. We gonna leave this alone."

Finesse2tymes' girlfriend, FNG Shugga, later confirmed that he's off the hook when it comes to two legal cases. "Yeah yall thought he was gone huh," she wrote on Instagram earlier this weekend. "Share that dismissal info like yall share everything else. Both case [sic] dismissed in the same day."

