Finesse2tymes says he might be headed back to jail due to an incident with his ex-mentee, FNG King. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, he revealed that he received a disappointing call from his probation officer and confirmed he'll be turning himself in.

“Damn that’s crazy my P.O. just called and said they violated my probation for [this] happen wit King…finna go turn myself in," he wrote over a black screen.

FNG King has since replied to Finesse2tymes' post with a video of his own. He claims that he hasn't even seen the rapper in several months so its his own fault. "You violated your own probation," he remarks. "I ain't making no more videos about you. That sh*t is dead. We gonna leave this alone."

From there, he turned his attention to fans online. "Don't get in my comments talking about some wild child speaking on a grown man. Why is a grown man speaking on a child?" he further asked.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the video on Instagram, fans were left confused in the comments section. "Why is he beefing with a kid and why is the kid winning?" one user asked. Another wrote: "I can’t believe he’s actually a kid. His voice and mannerisms just don’t give child at alllll."

Who Is FNG King?

FNG King is a viral 11-year-old rap artist who has been linked to Finesse2tymes' camp for a number of years. Earlier this year, TMZ reported that police put out an arrest warrant for Finesse2tymes after he allegedly made terroristic threats against a woman who called herself King's guardian. The dispute reportedly centered around a custody battle.

The rapper's lawyer shot down the idea in a statement provided to TMZ, saying he “did not threaten the complainant in any way. We are confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”