FNG King Clarifies His Relationship With Finesse2tymes After 11-Year-Old Allegedly Ran Away From The Rapper

Finesse's godson speaks out.

FNG King – also known simply as King or Lil King – is an 11-year-old rap artist linked to Finesse2tymes' camp... At least, somewhat. Late last year, Finesse claimed that King, who is also reportedly his godson, ran away because his mentor disciplined him for doing things that were outside of his age range, to put it simply. King has offered a few responses to this at press time, with his latest arriving during a recent podcast interview. Apparently, it seems like he doesn't have any real issues, but he was just frustrated with how the Memphis MC took to the Internet to speak on this problem.

"It's still love for him, but it's just to, like, a certain extent, you know what I'm saying?" FNG King remarked about Finesse2tymes. "Like, I see him today. I be like, 'Ooh, what's up? What's popping?' I ain't gon' put my head down on no sucker activity. Like, what's up? What's popping, you know what I'm saying? It's just face to face, like, you know what I'm saying? I don't even got no problem with bro. It's just like, well, he posted, my pops could have went to jail, I could have went to CPS. Like, he went to the Internet first. Before I even left, like, everybody in their mind like... This n***a been gone for four months. You just now posting this."

FNG King Speaks On Finesse2tymes

"I just want to let the world know that King is no longer with me," Finesse2tymes had remarked concerning FNG King. "So if you see King with guns, you see King shooting dice, you see King in the club, you see King doing grown people s**t... He's not with me. I admit, I was with that once upon a time. Because I understand where King come from. I was. I let him shoot dice, I let him curse, you know what I'm saying? And it got to a point where I was like, 'This ain't right.'"

"He never sent me back home," FNG King responded to Finesse2tymes on social media. "He be texting my phone talking about 'Whenever you want to come back and act like a child.' Bro, you kept me off the Internet, bro... You came and got me for who I am and then you're gonna try and change me for who I am? I am who I am, this is how the Internet knows me. And any people who are looking at me as a bad kid, I'm not, I'm an actually great person."