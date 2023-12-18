Finesse2tymes BBL Update: 31-Year-Old Wants Internet Sleuths To Mind Their Business

BBL culture is more prominent than ever in the world of hip-hop, and it's not just women who are going under the knife. Plenty of our favourite rappers have treated themselves to some nip and tucking, whether they admit it or not, and for many, its done wonders to make them more confident. Finesse2tymes wasn't the first one to spill the tea on him having plastic surgery, but after his ex ran to social media to speak her truth about being in a polyamorous relationship with him, the Memphis native didn't deny her allegations.

After telling the internet he's feeling like "Finesse2fine" now earlier this month, the embattled star went on Instagram Live to further speak on his personal decisions. "I ain't responding to nothing about no BBL, because this on my life 'cuz. If a ni**a see me in traffic, and play with me on any type of BBL... You can look at me and laugh too hard, I'll smack the s**t out you in public 'cuz," he ranted while seemingly relaxing in the bath.

Finesse2tymes Isn't Living to Please Others

"I ain't got no time to be sitting on no f**king phone, trying to explain to y'all all motherf**king day, every motherf**king day, man," he added before explaining himself anyway. Finesse then reminded viewers that everyone has a balance of masculine and feminine energy within them. "If you got daughters, or if you a ladies man... To be a ladies man, you gotta be in tune with your feminine side a little bit. But these ni**as be too in tune with they feminine side!"

As he moves forward into the new year, Finesse2tymes has a lot of big changes unfolding in his life. His girlfriend, FNG Shugga, is expecting a child, and their ex-lover also just had a little girl, which the Southern rapper couldn't be more excited about. Check out his chaotic gender reveal party from earlier this month at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

