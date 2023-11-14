Finesse2Tymes Catches Stray Shot From Ex: “He’s On Downtime From Getting His BBL Or Lipo”

Finesse2Tymes is notorious for making his way into the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time around that is sort of up to debate depending on who you ask. We say that because the Memphis, Tennessee rapper was all the talk a couple of days ago when he broke it off with two of his three girlfriends. He did so to focus on his one "true" love, FNG Shugga. It will be surprising, to say the least, if he sticks with her for the foreseeable future.

At the end of September, Finesse announced that two of his significant others were expecting. He was extremely excited about it. But, after doing some thinking, he came to the realization that Shugga is the one he wants to stick by and raise a child with. Of course, the other baby mama is not happy about this, as tensions seem to be rising by the second. Recently one of them took a shot at Finesse, claiming he is recovering from a BBL or liposuction surgery.

Read More: Andre 3000 To Drop Solo Album “New Blue Sun” On Friday, But There’s A Catch

Looks Like Finesse2Tymes Has Made Enemies After Focusing On FNG Shugga

We can only assume that the one who made this comment is the one who got pregnant. She posted her frustrations and comments on her Instagram story. "My gay a** ex going through a mental breakdown because he's on "downtime" from getting his BBL or lipo or whatever you want to call it." She continues, "So, he is bored at home! Butttttt he need to worry bout his girlfriend (bm) takin' pills. I been gone round y'all for months! Why still worry bout me??" Things are spicy and they are only going to get spicier. If we know anything about Finesse, we know the headlines will never end.

What are your initial thoughts on Finesse2Tymes getting a supposed BBL or having liposuction? Do you think his ex is just saying this because she is upset? Do you buy that Finesse is a changed man? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Finesse2Tymes and FNG Shugga, as well as everything else going on in the pop culture world.

Read More: Does Meagan Good Have A BBL? Actress Responds To Speculation