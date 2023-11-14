Does Meagan Good Have A BBL? Actress Responds To Speculation

In the BBL era, it's easy enough to assume that anyone posting up with a hot body has undergone some sort of surgical enhancement. Many feel that going under the knife is easier than hitting the gym to achieve their goals, though surgery still requires physical activity to maintain in the long run. Now, more than ever, women are turning back toward embracing their natural bodies, whether that be petite performers like Coi Leray and GloRilla setting an example for others who look like them, or curvier women like Ashanti and Meagan Good reminding us that aging doesn't have to be a scary process.

As she settles into her 40s with a new man by her side, the Los Angeles-born starlet is glowing like never before. Moving on from her marriage to DeVon Franklin restored some of Good's shine, but in her latest Instagram post, it's hard to deny that Jonathan Majors' love seems to be helping her grow into the best version of herself. The Harlem actress has been standing firmly by her embattled man's side as he prepares for his assault trial, and it's possible he was the one who lensed her stunning new bikini thirst trap video.

Meagan Good is 42 and Only Getting Finer

In the clip, we see a montage of Good in a tiny yellow bikini on a beautiful beach captured through both photos and videos. She smiles and cracks silly faces in some of them, while others find her posing as if it's her job to model professionally on the beach. Not only does her long, black hair look incredible, but her toned body has followers talking in the comments too.

Actress Denies Going Under the Knife

In response to those falsely claiming that Meagan Good has undergone surgical enhancements, she wrote, "Nah homie. That's a 42-year-old petite, 'I worked for that' gym booty." Are you surprised that the actress' slim thick figure is all natural? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

