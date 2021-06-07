Natural Body
- Pop CultureDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses SpeculationMonica's been busy preparing to join Nicki Minaj on the upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour, but she found time to respond to speculation about her curves floating around the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoes Meagan Good Have A BBL? Actress Responds To SpeculationIt's unclear if Jonathan Majors is the one behind the lens of his girls' new thirst traps, but if so, he certainly knows how to capture her good side.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAshanti's Natural Body Impresses Nearly As Much As Her VocalsLooks like Ashanti may have cracked the code to aging backwards.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBaby Tate's Natural Bikini Body Takes Over Iceland On Her 27th Birthday: Photos"Tate?! More like ATE!!!" fellow artist Kari Faux hyped the b-day girl up in her Instagram comment section.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Shows Off Her Bikini Body In The Shower On Hair Wash Day: VideosThe Dreamville artist is currently on the road for her "age/sex/location" tour, but she still found time to snap a few thirst traps for social media.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFabolous Catches Heat Over Claudette Ortiz "Appreciation Post"The rapper responds to backlash he received for posting photos of the singer while complimenting her "natural vibe."By Erika Marie