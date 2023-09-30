Ashanti’s Natural Body Impresses Nearly As Much As Her Vocals

Ashanti is a name we've been reporting on consistently throughout 2023. Unlike her contemporaries, she's stayed almost entirely stayed out of drama. Instead, the performer has been pouring her energy into aging gracefully, travelling around the world, and rekindling her romance with Nelly. The pair first sparked a relationship decades ago and ultimately found their way back into each other's lives after taking many years apart to grow and mature as individuals. In the summer, the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker confirmed that he and Ashanti were both surprised to get back together. Still, the near-constant smiles on their faces tell us they couldn't be happier to be reunited.

Since reconnecting, we've seen Nelly and his other half grace the stage together on several occasions. Earlier this week, however, Ashanti was giving a live performance of her own when someone backstage captured a video of her bodacious behind. Also unlike many of her contemporaries, the New York native seems to have stayed true to her natural figure over the years, rather than relying on BBLs or tummy tucks to keep her snatched.

Ashanti Stuns on Stage Once Again

When @hollywoodunlocked reposted the clip, many flocked to the comments to discuss Ashanti's concert attire, and the way her booty looked in it. "That cake made in the kitchen with Betty Crocker, eggs, butter, and flour," one user declared. "Not in a lab with silicone and injections!!!"

"A BBL could never... Ashanti is fine fine!!!" someone else chimed in. Others declared the "Foolish" songstress a "natural masterpiece" and praised her for reminding the world what a "normal" woman's body looks like.

Social Media Praises 42-Year-Old



"Chile I know Nelly's a** just be walking around smiling," another IG user speculated of Ashanti's other half. "Like, 'Yessir, that's all me again,' lol." Do you believe that the R&B diva's hourglass figure is all-natural? Let us know in the comments, and keep scrolling to read more reactions.

