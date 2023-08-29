Ashanti Stuns In Green Bikini

Ashanti, despite being in her early 40s, looks better than ever. The former Murder, Inc. singer was recently spotted enjoying herself poolside. Donning a slinky green bikini, Ashanti leaves little to the imagination. The “Happy” songstress has been vacation hopping for quite some time. It’s not exactly clear where she was, but it appears to be exquisite.

Judging by the comment section of 2cool2blog‘s clip, fans seem to be enjoying it — in addition to making some humorous remarks about her frequent holiday trips. “She been on vacation for 10 years now [laughing emoji],” one person wrote. Whereas another person said,” She had to have traveled half the world by now.”

Ashanti Continues To Age Like Fine Wine

The singer proves that age truly is just a number. Ashanti’s curvaceous figure has caused quite the commotion in the last few years. During the summer, the singer posted a stunning photo of herself at Carnival. She exuded goddess-like energy in jewel-encrusted attire and feathers. In other related news, Irv Gotti recently joined the Drink Champs crew and discussed the status of his relationship with the singer. In a previous episode, the former label head made some disparaging remarks about her. However, today, Irv has seemingly walked back some of his comments.

“She’s done. She’s fucking done with me. No one’s sitting around thinking… ‘Oh, but she still looks great. You ain’t want her when you seen that last picture?’ I mean this with all respect to women… I get some of the most baddest b**ches you will ever [see] in your life, and they not Ashanti.” Irv also discussed being called out by Fat Joe for his comments on Ashanti. “Fat Joe was my brother. I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore. His defense and Ja’s defense is they do shows with Ashanti, but Rule will never come out and say, ‘Gotti’s a sucker.’ Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucker.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that. If I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy.”

