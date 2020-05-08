shots fired
- ProfilesFinesse2Tymes Catches Stray Shot From Ex: "He's On Downtime From Getting His BBL Or Lipo"Looks like someone is a little salty. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChrisean Rock Disses Blueface While Lil Mabu Takes Shots At Wack 100 On "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH"Chrisean and Mabu do not hold back. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Allegedly Speaks Out Against Lil DurkMany believe that YB's recent Twitter shots were aimed at Durk, who himself threatened to drop a single on YB's release date in the eyes of fans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTerrence J Escapes Robbery Attempt In Car, Says Robbers Fired Multiple Shots: ReportThe former "106 & Park" host had a scary morning.By Taylor McCloud
- GramAE & Amber Rose Appear To Throw Subs At Each Other On IGAE feels like cheating was "God's plan" while Amber Rose seemingly fired back with some humor. By Aron A.
- GramNicki Minaj Sends Subs On Twitter: "Get It Together"Nicki Minaj with a message. By Aron A.
- CrimeShots Fired Outside Fiserv Forum During Milwaukee Bucks' CelebrationThree individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshots.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicGoldlink Disses Sheck Wes On Twitter & Praises Azealia BanksThe rapper's return to Twitter was quite explosive. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy Tells Bow Wow: "I'm Worth $30M, You're Broke" Ahead Of Verzuz BattleThe rappers are continuing to take shots ahead of their highly-anticipated Verzuz showdown. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureOver A Dozen Shots Fired At George Floyd Square In Minneapolis Live: ReportOne person was shot as gunshots rang out while a live news report captured it all. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsQuavo's Sister Calls Saweetie A "Self Centered B*tch," Aunt Jumps In To Defend HerThe breakup drama between the rappers just got a bit messier. By Madusa S.
- Music42 Dugg Updates His Condition After Shooting Scare42 Dugg confirms he's alright following reports that shots were fired at a music video shoot with Roddy Ricch.By Alex Zidel
- GossipJoie Chavis Fires Light-Hearted Shots At Ex's Future & Bow WowThe unproblematic ex of the rappers has been racking up millions of views on her TikToks, including one where she takes shots at her exes.
By Madusa S.
- MusicCoi LeRay Vents About Benzino After Royce Da 5'9''s Parenting DissCoi LeRay opens up about her father letting her down on a new track. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTomi Lahren Calls Wale "Obsessed" For Latest Name-Drop In "Good Vibes (Za)"The rapper fired shots at the conservative commentator in his "Good Vibes (Za)" record. By Madusa S.
- MusicYoung M.A. Clears Rumors She Was Shot: "I'm Very Unproblematic"The rapper is clearing up rumors about what exactly went down Saturday night.By Madusa S.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Chills With "Besties" After Kelsey Nicole Drops Diss TrackThe Houston rapper throws up the middle finger and laughs off her ex-best friend's "Bussin Back" diss track.By Erika Marie
- MusicGunna Draws Comparison Between Rappers & CrackheadsGunna makes an unflattering comparison between rappers and crackheads, sparking speculation behind his motive. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefBlac Youngsta Fires Literal Shots At Young DolphBlac Youngsta carelessly fires shots into the woods, targeting Young Dolph with a malicious warning.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Claims Jeezy Is "Musically Irrelevant"Though Freddie Gibbs deems Jeezy to be a legend, that doesn't stop him from calling his former label boss "musically irrelevant." By Mitch Findlay
- BeefMeek Mill Fires More Shots At 6ix9ineMeek Mill continued his rant about 6ix9ine going live later today, denouncing the recently incarcerated rappers snitching ways.By Lynn S.