JT & Yung Miami Trade Shots Over Accusations Of Sneak Dissing

JT and Yung Miami have been going back and forth in a series of posts on Twitter, Monday, with Miami accusing JT of sneak dissing her for weeks. She brought up JT's tracks "No Bars" and "Sideways" as examples. The interaction began when Miami complained about "a b*tch" throwing shade at her for weeks.

"A b*tch been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say sh*t what a b*tch mad at me fa?????!!!!!!" Miami began, to which JT replied: "Oh Ms. mama this your LAST day playing dumb!" From there, JT explained in a pair of posts: "It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down…. Caresha please! And this time leave Santana home! I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack sh*t to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!"

JT & Yung Miami Perform At Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Miami retorted: "For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven't said sh*t back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your sh*t with my chest & showed love :) so what's the real problem here???" From there, JT asked which songs Miami was referring to and she listed the singles, "No Bars" and "Sideways." "Oh wow you’re really losing it!" JT said. "If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me….ATTENTION seeking as usual!"

JT & Yung Miami Go After One Another On Twitter

In response, fans have been calling for the two to hash out their problems. Check out the full back-and-forth below and be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

