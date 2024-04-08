JT & Yung Miami Trade Shots Over Accusations Of Sneak Dissing

The City Girls are at odds.

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
947 Views
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 25, 2023

JT and Yung Miami have been going back and forth in a series of posts on Twitter, Monday, with Miami accusing JT of sneak dissing her for weeks. She brought up JT's tracks "No Bars" and "Sideways" as examples. The interaction began when Miami complained about "a b*tch" throwing shade at her for weeks.

"A b*tch been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say sh*t what a b*tch mad at me fa?????!!!!!!" Miami began, to which JT replied: "Oh Ms. mama this your LAST day playing dumb!" From there, JT explained in a pair of posts: "It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down…. Caresha please! And this time leave Santana home! I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack sh*t to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!"

Read More: JT Not Here For Slander After Fan Says Yung Miami Carried The City Girls

JT & Yung Miami Perform At Roots Picnic

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls perform during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Miami retorted: "For you to come on here & try to play victim is crazy! Jatavia you been sneak dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS!!! I haven't said sh*t back to you!! You made 2 whole songs DISSING ME & I STILL RAPPED your sh*t with my chest & showed love :) so what's the real problem here???" From there, JT asked which songs Miami was referring to and she listed the singles, "No Bars" and "Sideways." "Oh wow you’re really losing it!" JT said. "If you thought this why not speak to me about it? You came on here & said LOL so ppl can ask you why you wasn’t defending me….ATTENTION seeking as usual!"

JT & Yung Miami Go After One Another On Twitter

In response, fans have been calling for the two to hash out their problems. Check out the full back-and-forth below and be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yung Miami Still Silent During JT & GloRilla Feud, Fans Question Her Absence

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
JT Lil Uzi Vert Side Chick Yung MiamiMusicJT Beefs With Lil Uzi Vert's Alleged Side Chick Online, Yung Miami Steps In
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryMusicJT Claps Back At Haters Dissing Her & Lil Uzi Vert's Style
Rolling Loud Miami 2021MusicJT Says Debut Solo Mixtape,"City Cinderella," Is "Coming Soon"
Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicCardi B & JT Slam Each Other’s Talent On Twitter 