Meek Mill Blasts Wale For Linking Up With Dean Stay Reddy: "Ima Treat Him Like The Streets"

Meek Mill called out Wale in a series of posts on Twitter, Monday morning, after his Maybach Music Group partner linked up with Dean Stay Reddy. In doing so, he accused Wale of never liking him and threatened him with physical action.

"Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!" Meek wrote. In another post, he added: "I feel an away I woulda just made wale dip my son was there he was tryna take pics with Rubin like a Groupie lol now he sitting around bum opps in Philly … how did these guys get this secretly jealous of me lol they went broke!"

Meek Mill & Wale Attend Grammy Afterparty

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Meek Mill and Wale attend Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party on January 26, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The situation comes after Meek previously shot down rumors that he and Wale had issues with one another, earlier this year. He admitted on Twitter in January: “We had our arguments before… years back. But I came in this game getting money with him. I’m not holding any grudges against my people. And for what?” Check out Meek's latest posts about their relationship on Twitter below.

Meek Mill Speaks Out On Wale

In more posts, he complained about Dean Stay Reddy, who recently spoke out against him during an interview with DJ Akademiks. Meek and Wale aren't the only two rappers feuding right now. Fans are currently waiting on a response to Kendrick Lamar from Drake in their ongoing beef. J Cole made headlines for his role in that feud by apologizing to Lamar on Sunday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and Wale on HotNewHipHop.

