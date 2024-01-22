Meek Mill Shoots Down Wale Beef Rumors: “Hell No”

Meek Mill says that he and Wale have had their arguments over the years, but there’s no beef between them. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he shot down rumors about their relationship and explained that he chooses not to hold any grudges.

While doing a Q&A with his followers on the platform, Meek responded to one fan who had asked: "Do you have any ongoing feud with Wale?" “Hell no,” he wrote back. “We had our arguments before… years back. But I came in this game getting money with him. I’m not holding any grudges against my people. And for what?”

Meek Mill & Wale Attend Rick Ross' Album Listening Party

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Rick Ross, Meek Mill and Wale attend Rick Ross and Mr. Brainwash "Rather You Than Me" Album Listening Experience on March 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The post comes after Wale previously made similar comments when asked about their relationship on Drink Champs in October 2021. N.O.R.E. had brought up reports that Rick Ross and Meek barred him from entering the V.I.P. section at a nightclub, which he denied. “I don’t know sh*t about that,” he said at the time. “That sh*t don’t even sound real to me. I talked to both of them n****s all the time. I ain’t hear nothing like that. If I ain’t hear nothing like that, I can’t say.” Check out Meek's latest comments on the rumored feud below.

Meek Mill Discusses Wale Relationship

Hellllllllllllll no… we had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what??? https://t.co/mwwJn9kyDL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

While they may not be the best of friends, Meek and Wale have worked together numerous times over the years. Both were signed to Maybach Music Group during the same time in the 2010s. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill and Wale on HotNewHipHop.

